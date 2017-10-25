Army, foundation partner to open Defence Bowling Club

The Papua New Guinea Defence Force in partnership with the PNG Sports Foundation opened the renovated Defence Bowling Club facilities at Murray Barracks, Port Moresby last Friday.

Defence Commander Brigadier General Gilbert Toropo and PNGSF chief executive Peter Tsiamalili Jr opened the facilities.

The bowls club is one of the sporting facilities at Murray Barracks which have been rehabilitated by the PNGSF in recent years.

Tsiamalili Jr underlined the close working relationship between the two institutions during the oepning.

“This is a project that has been long overdue, its part and parcel of our partnership. It was initiated during the time when we were doing a lot of rehabilitation of our sporting facilities in Port Moresby leading into the 2015 Pacific Games,” Tsiamalili Jr said.

“The PNGSF looks forward to continue the partnership with the PNGDF in upgrading its sporting facilitates to benefit not only military personnel, but also our elite athletes and the wider sporting community. Examples of this include the rehabilitation of the Murray Barracks gym and swimming pool facilities.”

Commander Brigadier General Gilbert Toropo said sport and fitness is one of the core ethics of PNGDF. “From the rugby and soccer fields and now to the bowling greens, I encourage our servicemen and women to maintain the fitness and a health through sports,” Toropo said.

“The partnership between the PNGDF and the PNGSF allows for such activities to be carried out in partnership.”

