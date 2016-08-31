Army recruits told to take training seriously

THE new Papua New Guinea Defence Force recruits have been told to take their training seriously.

Force preparation Chief Colonel Sialle Diro told them that: “You must know that the soldiers who had gone before you did their training the hard way.”

He said they had sacrificed their lives in the line of their duties and that tradition must be followed.

Diro challenged the 75 recruits that passed out from Goldie Training Depot last Monday to take their training more aggressively.

He said the training they received would be their lifetime skills.

“You must take your skills seriously and learn them as they will transform your military personnel skills from Goldie into a real soldier for the next three months,” he said.

“Mastering learnt skills is the best way for you to adapt to military liofe and learning to be be innovate and active soldiers.”

The soldiers were urged to learn the art of soldiering.

Diro said the Bravo Company was the most senior unit in Papua New Guinea Defence Force and what it does affected the whole defence force hieracy.

He thanked the Australian Defence Force for their continuous support in ensuring that the course is now up and running.

First Royal Pacific Island Regiment Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Eddie Napiyo also challenged the soldiers to take the training seriously as this will be their set platform of their entire career.

“Mastering these skills are pathway to this career,” he said.

Related