AROB considers future

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

VOTERS in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) will vote in the national elections to determine their independence from PNG, AROB police commander Assistant Commissioner Francis Tokura says.

“I’m advising voters in AROB to choose carefully and peacefully for their four MPs,” Tokura said.

“These MPs will determine the region’s future in the 2019 referendum.”

Tokura said that a week of nominations of candidates for the regional, north, central and South Bougainville seats was peaceful.

“I am also urging the people to conduct themselves in the same manner during the campaign, voting and counting period,” he said.

“There are many independent and political parties campaigning with their policies in the region.

“The voters need to assess and analyse all their policies to vote for their right candidate.”

Tokura said 600 police officers would be on operation during the election.

“We are preparing for Police Commissioner Gari Baki’s visits. Baki will arrive (today) for a three-day visit,” he said.

“He will meet and discuss with the New Zealand police on their community police programme in the region and also launch our election operations.”

Meanwhile, Northern region commander Assistant Commissioner Peter Guinness has thanked the people in the Morobe and Madang for maintaining law and order during nominations.

Southern region commander Assistant Commissioner Allan Kundi also expressed satisfaction for areas such as Northern, Gulf and Milne Bay, saying nominations were peaceful.

Like this: Like Loading...