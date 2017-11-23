AROB thrash EHP 5-2

By HENRY MORABANG, LARRY ANDREW and ISAAC LIRI

THE Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) thrashed Eastern Highlands 5-2 in the women’s football competition at the Sir Pita Simongun Stadium, Kapore, West New Britain, yesterday.

AROB, led by national Under-20 representative Nicollette Ageva, were too good for the Eastern Highlanders.

The Bougainvilleans seemed to be hitting their straps after opening their Games with a 1-1 draw with Milne Bay.

Ageva led her province in a tight encounter with Milne Bay who were led by her U20 teammate Jacklyn Maiyosi.

In the men’s match also at Kapore, Milne Bay beat Eastern Highlands 4-1.

Papua New Guinea Football Association competition manager Simon Koima, who provided technical support to the local organising committee, said the competition ran smoothly without any hiccups.

He said the pool matches in soccer were played at Papua New GuineaFootball Association Academy at Gigo and also at the Kapore Stadium along the East-West Highway.

After first round, the semifinals will be moved to Hoskins Oval while the grand final will be played at Muthuvel Stadium.

Koima said host, West New Britain, started their campaign well on the opening day when they defeated both men and women’s Madang teams.

In the men’s game, Vincent Rario led Kimbe to a stunning 3-2 win over champions Madang while Esther Muta led the WNB women 4-2 over Ramona Morris’ team.

Madang women’s coach Amos Romo said the long-boat ride from Madang to Kimbe had not helped the side but she admitted they had been out enthused by the hosts.

West New Britain women’s coach Eddie Muta said he was happy with the outcome especially against Madang, who had come into the Games as one of the teams to beat.

“We have always been in the finals, twice as gold medal winning and lost to Morobe and we want to win gold medal in front of our own supporters which will be a good feeling for the women footballers from the province,” Muta said.

