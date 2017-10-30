Aropa Airport to get K100,000 face-lift

SOUTH Bougainville MP Timothy Misau has given a cheque for K100,000 for the upgrading of the Aropa Airport so that Air Niugini can resume flights to the electorate.

Masiu said that the money was to fund airport infrastructure required for Air Niugini to restart flights into the electorate.

“During the crisis we lost everything such as the hospital, schools, shops and other important services that are needed for the development of our people” Masiu said.

“We also lost the airport. Now is the time for rebuilding and allowing Air Niugini to provide its service to Bougainville. It is very important because we need airline services.

“The people need to travel in and out of Bougainville, the business community depend on reliable airline services for their operations and it is important for development.

“That is why I had to make this contribution and I am also happy that my colleague MPs are with me and working together as a team to bring services to Bougainville.”

National Airport Corporation general manager Finance and Strategic Business Jacob Anga said the total cost for the navigational lights was just above K500,000, with K1.8 million for the full airport upgrade.

Air Niugini acting chief executive officer Marco McConnell said the airport needed to be upgraded to allow jets to land there.

“Air Niugini sold its last Q400 not long ago and has ventured into an all-jet operation,” he said.

“With regards to operations into Aropa airport, it requires special navigational lights to assist with our jet operations.

“This requirement was the reason why Air Niugini could not operate there.”

