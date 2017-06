WHY is Ijivitari MP David Arore contesting the Oro Province Regional seat?

What has he done for the Ijivitari people in the past 10 years and now is contesting the Oro Regional seat.

In the first five years Arore did nothing and the second five years he bought 10 dinghies for the Tufi people. That’s not service.

We need service like hospital, roads, water supply and etc.

David Arore explain is Leadership in the past 10 years?



Lomaxs Lionel

Tufi

Like this: Like Loading...