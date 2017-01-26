Arrangement to improve maritime safety

By HELEN TARAWA

THE signing of an agency support arrangement between the Australian High Commission and the National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA) will go a long way in improving maritime safety in PNG.

NMSA chief executive officer Paul Unas, speaking at the signing yesterday, said the arrangement would help improve search and rescue coordination and so reduce the loss of lives.

Unas said improving maritime safety was among the key strategic directions identified throughout the strategic planning process of the corporate plan 2015-2019.

He said NMSA aimed to be a leading maritime regulator in ensuring prevention of maritime pollution in the country.

The other key directions include engaging a high performing work force, transforming to better deliver and respond to stakeholder needs, a sustainable funding model and collaboration and rewarding partnership with stakeholders.

“This support from the government of Australia will help us to enhance NMSA’s activities to achieve our mandate and in line with working towards meeting international standards.”

Under this arrangement Australia will be supporting NMSA to deliver on its mandate to strengthen maritime safety in PNG.

