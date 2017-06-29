Arrest warning issued as police raise ‘fake news’ concerns

POLICE will arrest anyone caught spreading false information on social media and anywhere else regarding the general election, says a senior officer.

Morobe police commander Supt Augustine Wampe issued this warning this week after receiving unconfirmed reports that extra ballot papers and boxes have been smuggled into the province by certain candidates and their supporters.

“I have no problems with members of the public reporting foul play and other corrupt practices to police,” he said.

“It is good for our election and we encourage it. But all such allegations reported to police must be properly backed with evidence.

“The reason I am saying this is because such unsubstantiated reports that find their way on to social media can create anxiety, confusion and trouble among the people.

“You can be arrested by police for spreading false, misleading and malicious information that will affect the smooth conduct of the election.”

He said all citizens have a role to ensure this year’s national election was successfully delivered.

He said spreading fake news on social media and other platforms could jeopardise the election process.

“Whoever has genuine complaints about election fraud and other corrupt activities must report direct to police to investigate.”

He said police officers at polling venues would not be carrying firearms but only those stationed at strategic locations away from the polling would be armed.

Wampe said 390 police officers are on election duties in Morobe during the polling period.

