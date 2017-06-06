Arrested for alleged abuse of office

A SENIOR officer with the Manus provincial government is out on K1,000 bail after he was arrested and charged with abuse of office and misappropriating K100,000 meant for fisheries projects in the province, police say.

Provincial police commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu said yesterday the accused, Simon Pondrilei, 61, of Tilienu in the Rapatona LLG area, was arrested and charged with abuse of public office and official corruption by the fraud squad team from Port Moresby.

Yapu said between 2009 and 2013, when the accused was the adviser of the fisheries and marine resource division in Manus, he was given a cheque for K100,000 by the National Fisheries Authority payable to the provincial government account for fishing projects in the province.

The accused took the cheque back to Manus and held a meeting which resolved to open an account with the Bank of South Pacific in Lorengau to deposit the money under the name of Manus Fisheries Development.

The account was allegedly opened by the accused with two other signatories.

Yapu said the money was used for other activities and not for fisheries projects in the province as intended.

An audit inspection was conducted and revealed that the funds were misused and misappropriated and not used for intended purposes and the matter was referred to the fraud squad in Port Moresby and the accused was arrested last Thursday.

He will appear before the Lorengau district court for mention.

Yapu expects others implicated in the misappropriation of the money to be arrested soon.

