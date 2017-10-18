Arrested for alleged illegal power connections

A man allegedly pretending to be a PNG Power Ltd’s (PPL) linesman was arrested and locked up at the Hohola police cell for carrying out illegal connections to several houses in Port Moresby.

John Bipi, from Goroka, has been charged with two counts of direct abstraction and diversion of power for the benefit of another person under section 382 of the criminal code.

Bipi was apprehended on Oct 9 at Burns Peak, Port Moresby, during a major disconnection exercise.

He was allegedly caught wearing PPL uniform and approached people who needed power connections.

He allegedly took money from them and connected electricity to their homes.

He told those people that the money was for connection fees.

PPL, in a statement yesterday, advised customers that it did not collect cash payments on the streets.

The State-owned entity said customers who wished to pay for services should present themselves to respective PPL offices so payments could be properly receipted.

“It is an indictable offence under Section 382 of PNG Criminal Code Act to steal power. This arrest will be an eye-opener for the public to stop illegal connections,” Hohola station commander Senior Inspector Ben Kua said during the arrest.

He said that his team was assisting PPL to maximise this provision of the act to drive the message that anyone could go to prison if they were caught stealing electricity.

PPL has identified two houses that were illegally connected by Bipi.

The houses were disconnected and the owners charged a total of K9000. In order for them to have electricity supply reconnected, they will have to pay all their bills, apply to PPL as new customers and follow processes and procedures.

People caught having illegal connections to their premises will have to pay a fine, all outstanding bills and the cost of the reconnection

The PPL investigations team is to check who gave the PPL uniforms to John Bipi and who aided him. PPL is currently carrying out a disconnection exercise throughout the country and people who are caught stealing electricity will be dealt with severely.

