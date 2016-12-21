Arrested for alleged rape

POLICE in Manus have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl.

Police alleged that the suspect was under the influence of liquor when he allegedly raped the victim.

Acting PPC Manus Senior Inspector David Yapu said the victim was returning from church service when she was confronted by the suspect who forced her into the nearby bush and raped her.

The victim was admitted at Lorengau General Hospital and is in traumatic condition.

The matter was reported to police who arrested and charged the suspect.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Pere camp in Lorengau town.

The suspect will appear in the Lorengau District Court today for mention.

Yapu urged parents of young girls to look after their daughters during the festive period when a lot of activities would take place and opportunist would take advantage to commit unlawful acts.

He said he was concerned with the increase in the consumption of homebrew.

Yapu also urged the people of Manus to ensure that the festive period was peaceful.

