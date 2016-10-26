Arrested for carrying drugs, guns

By ALPHONSE PORAU

POLICE in Western have arrested two people in possession of 10kg of compressed marijuana, an air rifle and a homemade pistol loaded with bullets in Aiambak village.

Provincial police commander Supt Joseph Puri told The National that police were deployed to the area to apprehend the suspects following reports of the continuous smuggling of drugs.

“The operation to Aiambak was called off after the police boat capsized in Fly River, but due to the urgency of the villagers and the councillor I had to take the risk to deploy officers despite the incident,” he said.

Puri said there were still large quantities of marijuana being smuggled the Lake Murray, Obo, Nomad, Wangawanga, Strickland and Balimo in Middle Fly and South Fly.

He said the supply of drugs was mainly from the Highland provinces that shared borders with Western.

He added that the suppliers were selling the drugs for cash and firearms.

“This is a serious problem as people are not just selling drugs but also consuming drugs,” Puri said.

“The ones consuming are mainly young people and they are being affected by it and are causing social issues.

“And it is more frightening to see this generation getting addicted to that habit.

He said the police were doing their best with limited resources to stop drug smuggling and deal with the social issues that affected the people.

