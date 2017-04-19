Arrests rise on weekend

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MORE than 100 arrests were made by Lae police over the Easter weekend, mostly in relation to traffic and alcohol-related offences.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jnr said the police cells were full.

“Random road blocks were conducted day and night by police over the weekend to minimise traffic offences. Foot patrol was conducted at the city’s hot spots and main centers,” he said.

He said many defective vehicles were impounded and unlicensed drivers arrested and charged.

These include 17 buses and three private cars which were impounded at the traffic registry and the drivers and owners charged, he said.

Wagambie told The National that 81 complaints were lodged during the weekend on top of the 107 arrests made.

A special court sitting was held on Monday to deal with some of the fresh cases.

“I commend my men for working double shifts during the long weekend to maintain law and order in the city. Generally Lae was very quiet and many people attended church services or celebrated peacefully,” he said.

