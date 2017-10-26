Article misleading

ALLOW me to pen my view on an article titled ‘Survey ties women, blindness’ (The National, Tuesday, Oct 24, 2017).

The article itself lacked constructiveness and it irked me, hence, prompting me to write.

The bold headline seemed eye-catching at first glance.

One could easily sum the significance of the article and the important message in it.

More specifically, I was curious to find out the main causes leading to more women likely to be blind than men.

Interestingly, the article begins with and I quote “Women are twice more likely to become blind than men in the country”.

However, after I finished reading it, I could not locate anywhere in the article the causes of why more women are likely to be blind than men.

It only contained statistics on blindness in the country, as well as challenges in accessing eye care services.

Journalists and reporters must be cautious when reporting on sensitive issues.

They owe a duty towards their readers and the mass populace at large. What they report may have a negative or positive impact on the lives of people, and society in general.

This is because of how they construct their message, and how it is perceived or interpreted.

Further, they must be mindful that they represent their respective media organisations, hence, responsible reporting is imperative and of paramount importance.

More so, what is to be published, viewed or aired must be properly and thoroughly edited to ensure that it is constructive, concise and cohesive.

On the outset, the mentioned article, in totality, is ambiguous, vexatious and misleading.

Samson J Hirowa

UPNG

Like this: Like Loading...