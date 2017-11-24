Artist hails role of art in modern society

By LEMACH LAVARI

ART has the potential to unite the nation culturally and provide a sense of identity, as it transits into a modern society, artist Jeffry Feeger says.

He said The Spirit Within contemporary art exhibition yesterday in Downtown Port Moresby played an important role in capturing cultural identity.

“We have seen a development on the sporting front and it has helped to unite our nation. But we have neglected thousands of years of traditional cultural arts,” he said.

“Involvement in arts is a strong foundation of our identity.

“We are moving into a modern society and without cultural development, we will be faceless in these modern times.

The Spirit Within exhibition features artworks from five contemporary artists – Lesley Wengembo, Phillip Wesley, Leonard Tebegetu, Tony Evennett and Jeffry Feeger.

It features sculptures made from various materials like scrap metal, car parts and plastic. Some were made out of kitchen utensils.

Most of the paintings are for sale.

The exhibition is opened to the public from 10am to 7pm at the East Harbourside building in Downtown Port Moresby.

It ends today.

Like this: Like Loading...