Arts theatre to host final show

The Moresby Arts Theatre will be hosting the final show of Roman and Zombie invasion tonight and on Saturday.

The show is made up of two plays, “When the Buai falls” and “Zombie Attack” – both one-act comedies, publicity manager Greg Clough says.

The show are on tonight and Saturday at 7.30 and entries are K30 for adults and K10 for children.

Clough said that on Saturday, a show will be on at 2pm as well. Tickets will be K10 flat.

“Prior to the matinee, people can wander around the MAT grounds and look at the monthly art and craft market on display which starts at 9am and ends at 1pm.

Tickets can be purchased at Waterfront, Boroko Foodworld and MAT.

Like this: Like Loading...