Arua wins TV from Brian Bell

Albert Arua will soon be watching his favourite television shows and movies with his family at home on his brand new StarVision 32-inch LED TV which he won in the Brian Bell Homecentre’s Christmas Winners promotion.

Arua is one of the winners of the second weekly draw.

He received his prize from Koniel Waulai, one of the team leaders at the Brian Bell Plaza in Boroko.

A father of two, Arua said his win “must be beginner’s luck since this is the first time I have joined any promotion”.

“Three weeks ago, Arua travelled from Sogeri – he works at the PNG Power Hydro Station at Rouna – to Brian Bell to buy a lawnmower for himself and a Singer sewing machine for his wife.

His purchase entitled him to join the promotion.

Brian Bell Homecentres will be giving away 64 StarVision LED TVs in its weekly store draws.

It will also give aways K56,000 worth of Brian Bell Gift Vouchers in the grand store draws.

Like this: Like Loading...