Ash fall infections remains high in Torokina

By TAUNA GEORGE

THE number of people seeking medical attention for infections caused by ash fall at Mt Bagana remains high at the Piva Health Centre in Torokina.

Medical officer Peter Boboko said they continued seeing 30 to 40 people every day for respiratory and tract infections and diarrhoea.

Only one case of dysentery which is infection of the intestines resulting in severe diarrhoea with the presence of blood and mucus in the faeces, was reported last week – a 28-year-old male remains in the ward.

Boboko said there could be an increase in dysentery cases because people were still eating food and drinking water that were contaminated.

He said upper respiratory and tract infections could lead to pneumonia and diarrhoea and could cause dysentery.

“If authorities continue to turn a blind eye to the plight of the people and the activities of the mountain, we might have a major health crisis looming,” Boboko said.

He said although most complaints were referred to as outpatient cases, awareness was needed to inform people on prevention measures because most of them were simple villagers who were not cautious of health concerns.

