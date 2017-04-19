More ash spews over Manam

THE Manam Island volcano in Bogia, Madang spewed more ash yesterday following eruption on Sunday.

Ward councillor for Dugulava village Paul Maburau said people who had access to transport left for Potsdam care centre on the Bogia mainland since Monday but some others needed help to be evacuated.

“We have dinghies but our problem now is fuel,” Maburau said.

The acting director for Madang provincial disaster and emergency office Rudolf Mongallee could not be reached for comment yesterday but a source from his office said the office was aware of the situation and had taken steps to communicate with authorities to help the people on the island.

Manam Island is about 16km north-east of Bogia and is 10km in diameter.

Maburau said the volcano erupted on Sunday evening at 7pm when most villagers were preparing to have dinner or returning from their gardens.

He said more eruptions took palce at night and continued on Monday and yesterday.

“Every time there was a blast the ground shook,” he said.

He said fire was coming out of both craters of the volcano – the one between Bokure and Kualang and the one between Dugulava and Warisi villages.

“The volcano is now giving off dust and soon all our gardens will be spoiled, this is my biggest fear because we will starve again,” Maburau said.

Martin Ururu, the president for Iabu LLG representing the Manam islanders, said the people were neglected by the Government for as long as they lived in care centres.

He said those who had fought with landowners of care centres on mainland Bogia had no choice but moved back to the island and were now facing their fears and seeking refuge from the erupting volcano.

