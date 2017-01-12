Asian Development Bank gives K15.8 million grant to Samoa

THE Asian Development Bank and the Government of Samoa signed a policy-based grant worth US$5 million (K15.87m) to help Samoa achieve long-term fiscal stability.

Bhimantara Widyajala, executive director of ADB’s board of directors and representing the Government of Samoa and Xianbin Yao, director-general of ADB’s Pacific Department, signed the grant for the Samoa fiscal resilience improvement programme yesterday.

“The assistance aims to reduce the vulnerability and boost the resilience of Samoa’s economy to fiscal and climatic shocks,” Yao said.

The funding will target four reform areas and they are:

Reduction of fiscal drain through state-owned enterprise reforms;

improvement of procurement systems;

improvement of debt management; and,

Promotion of resilience to climate change.

The program is policy-based, meaning that the funds can be released as budget support once policy actions outlined in the programme are successfully completed.

While climate-proofing roads, bridges, and buildings can increase investment costs, it will also reduce the budgetary burden in the future when climatic shocks occur.

Stronger climate resilience will also boost investor confidence, bringing positive impacts on growth and revenues.

The programme will run from 2016 to 2018 and builds on previous policy-based support to help the Government improve its fiscal position through policy and public enterprise reforms.

It supports government’s medium-term fiscal framework.

ADB has been working with Samoa since 1966 with approved loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $340.46 million (K1,080.82m).

