Asian stocks pull back

ASIAN stocks pulled back on Tuesday, and the dollar gave up the gains it had clocked on the US Treasury Secretary’s comments in support of a stronger currency, as escalating tensions over North Korea dragged sentiment lower.

Australian shares slipped 1 per cent on their first trading day this week, after minutes of the central bank’s April meeting highlighted the balancing act it had to perform between a subdued labour market and escalating household debt in holding rates steady.

The Australian dollar lost 0.3 per cent to trade at $0.7566.

South Korea’s KOSPI retreated 0.2 percent after US Vice President Mike Pence told business leaders in Seoul that President Donald Trump’s administration will review and reform the five-year-old free trade agreement between the two countries.

Pence said the US trade deficit has more than doubled in the five years since the agreement began and that there are too many barriers for US businesses in the country.

The Korean won was about 0.4 per cent weaker, with the dollar at 1,136.9 won.

China’s CSI300 index was fractionally higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 0.9 per cent.

China’s hot housing market shook off the impact of the government’s tougher cooling measures to rise in March. Average new home prices in Beijing surged 19 per cent from a year earlier, while those in Shanghai soared almost 17 per cent, according to the statistics bureau.

New home prices across China jumped 11.3 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations showed.

– Reuters

