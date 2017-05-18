Assault case blow to Kumuls’ progress

IT was with great regret that I read in yesterday’s (May 17) The National regarding one of the consistent Hunter’s player to appear in court in Sydney.

While the country is going through transitional period and the win from the PNG Kumuls in the Pacific Test a fortnight ago, such selfish, unprofessional and unethical behaviour of such individual is a big slap in the face not only to the PNGRFL and hunters but to all the rugby league fraternity of this nation.

I would like to appeal to the responsible authority to deal with it and must condemn it in a strongest possible term.

Otherwise PNG will become another laughing stock in the international arena

Willie Siso, Via email

