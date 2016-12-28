Assault suspects urged to surrender

POLICE have appealed to the people who destroyed two villages in East Sepik in retaliation for the alleged sexual assault on a female relative to turn themselves in.

Police commander Peter Philip said they had identified 29 suspects who had been avoiding the police every time they went to their village.

It is alleged that two boys from Soli and Sufonduo villages in Yangoru-Saussia district had assaulted the girl on Nov 2 who they attended Grade 7 with at the Kusambuk Primary School in the Numbo local level government.

The girl’s relatives after reporting the matter to police burnt down homes at Kinienieng and Sufonduo villages the next day.

The two boys are in police custody.

Philip said they had identified 29 suspects.

“On three occasions, the administration hired vehicles for us to go and arrest those suspects,” he said.

“But they fled from the village.”

He urged the village leaders to come forward and assist police in bringing the suspects to the police station.

Philip said they need public assistance, especially, from the community leaders.

“Community leaders will have a strong influence in the community and your actions and instructions will get members of the community to help bring in the suspects or provide some information that can help with the case,” Philip said.

“Because the arson case involved more than one village, we want to make sure we involve leaders, ward members and elders so that through them, we’ll get everybody involved to come to the police station.

