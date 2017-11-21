Assault on women needs tough laws

EVERY time I read through a newspaper, I always come across reports of women and children being sexually assaulted and raped by men.

This inhumane act has spread virally throughout the country like the deadly disease HIV-AIDS.

Many victims are ashamed to come out publicly and speak.

Children are the most-affected ones because they can’t speak out and defend themselves.

Many of the perpetrators are usually between the ages of 20-50 years.

They committed this awful crime because they have an unstable mindset.

As a concerned citizen I’m calling on the Government to put in tough measures to protect and safeguard our mothers, sisters and children.

Concerned Citizen

Jethro Peter

Lae

