Assembly speaks for people with disabilities

MOST public institutions are inaccessible by people living with disabilities, Papua New Guinea Assembly of Disabled Persons (PNGADP) officer says.

“Able-bodied people have easy access to services that are currently being provided. We have limitations, and we have problems with mobility,” Tole Wia said.

Wia, a disabled person, is the spokesperson of the PNGADP.

Wia made the comments after he and others like had difficulty accessing the Waigani Court House while trying to attend a court session.

He said moving around to do day-to-day activities was hard and to be at the doorstep of a public office, only to go back because of a lack of accessibility was frustrating.

“Almost all categories of people living with disabilities get access to services from the Papua New Guinea Rehabilitation Center,” he said.

“These are the blind, hearing impaired, amputees, quadriplegic, congenital or acquired disable people.

“We all get medical supplies and help from there. But not anymore.”

He is concerned that more and more people living with disability are dying because they are no longer accessing services from the rehabilitation center.

The center was set up by the late Brown Kapi to serve special needs of people living with disability.

Like this: Like Loading...