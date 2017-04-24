Assistance for hospitals

TWO hospitals in Western have received maintenance and medical equipment from a Spanish energy firm, Repsol, after it closed its Kiunga camp this month.

Repsol has donated two containers of equipment to be donated to Kiunga and Rumginae hospitals after its closure on April 8.

The items were distributed with the help of visiting medical students from the Griffith University and volunteer doctors from Australia.

For the duration of Repsol’s time in Kiunga, it employed International SOS (ISOS), a medical and emergency services firm, to provide paramedics at their site.

Administrator of the Kiunga hospital Graeme Hill thanked Repsol for the donations and said that most of the equipment were items the hospital lacked.

The Australian doctors made up full retrieval packs for both hospitals along with stretchers.

The retrieval packs contained 30 odd different pieces of equipment and medicine that would be of great assistance when the hospital staff had to attend to patients in remote locations.

Hill also thanked the Repsol and ISOS staff for their assistance during the past years saying that a number of patients had been flown to Kiunga from remote locations at the expense of Repsol and with the assistance of the ISOS paramedics.

Like this: Like Loading...