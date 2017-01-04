Assistance programme benefits Kerema students

OVER 300 tertiary students in Kerema, Gulf, have received school fee assistance from the tertiary assistance programme, MP Richard Mendani says.

The scheme was launched in 2014, due to increasing demand of parents seeking financial assistance for tertiary school fees.

“I realised that since I am their MP, they would ask for school fee assistance so I decided to create a scheme and get formal approval from the Kerema District Development Authority for funding,” Mendani said. “This programme is designed for families who are struggling and are in dire need for school fee assistance.

“The programme is an investment to the people of Kerema.

“Instead of buying a vehicle or a boat for the community, I decided to invest in their future so they could succeed in their careers so their family can benefit.”

He said the life span of a boat or vehicle can be for a few years but investing in a human resources was more appropriate for the future.

“Basically, what happens is when a student applies to a college, we had no control over that and once they are accepted they make an application seeking school fee assistance,” scheme cordinator Isaac Henry said.

Henry said the office had adopted a policy because of the very difficult economic development status of the district.

“The policy requires that the scheme will pay up to 75 per cent of fees and the 25 per cent will come from the individual’s parents.”

However, the programme also pays 100 per cent of tuition fees for students entering medical schools or education and agriculture training, because the district has a shortage of manpower in these priority areas.

“For other areas like carpentry, legal, mechanics, accounting and others, the office is paying 75 per cent,” he said.

“We have two students who are currently attending pilot school in the Philippines that have received our financial assistance of 75 per cent of their fees.

“Others are in UPNG, IBS, Balob Teachers College and others.

The scheme is not assisting with fees for high and primary schools because the Government’s free education policy takes care of them.

Mendani said the scheme had assisted 100 tertiary students in 2014, when it was launched, 48 in 2015, and 218 last year.

“We have also increased funding so in 2014, we spent K500,000, in 2015, K1 million and last year K1.5 million.

“This year we will be doubling last year’s funding.”

