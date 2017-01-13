Association continues awareness

By NAOMI WASE

AN association which educates people on the effect of marijuana is planning to continue its work around the country.

The Mawar Land and Resource Association has started doing the awareness on the effects of marijuana and preserving the environment in 2014.

Association chairman Matthew Karu told The National that they had helped many young people who had been cultivating and consuming marijuana.

He said last year, they went to Wembu village at the border of Karamui in Simbu and Baimuru in Gulf. Six men uprooted their marijuana plants and pledged to quit.

They also went to Wire village and Alia village in Pangia, Southern Highlands when some men uprooted their marijuana plants and vowed to quit what they were doing.

“I saw that marijuana is destroying the lives of many youths,” Karu said.

He said drugs were similar to HIV/Aids and TB because they destroyed people’s lives.

“I always involve pastors and church leaders in the communities,” Karu said.

He said when pastors and church leaders are involved, the youths at least behave.

