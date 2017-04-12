Association donates to charities

THE Cheshire Disability Services and St Anne Sisters of Charity have blessed to received half a tonne of Skel Rice each to support their work, thanks to the Indian Association of PNG (IAPNG).

The association also donated a K10,000 cheque to the Sisters of Charity apart from the bags of rice.

President Chetan Chopra said IAPNG has been in existence for over three decades and the Indian community has always been part of the local community.

“The Indian families have always been interested and making sure that we contribute to the community here,” Chopra said.

He said for the last 30 years they have been constantly donating to various charity organisations across the country. “Every year we have a function where we raise funds for charity and last year we have raised K100,000 to give to various charities this year,” Chopra said.

He thanked Goodman Fielder for their generous contribution of Skel Rice to them to distribute to the charities of their choice.

Sr Anne Lonappan of Sisters of Charity said it was a blessing for them to have received the donation from IAPNG as Easter was approaching.

“We will be celebrating Easter so we will distribute the rice to the poor and needy on the streets,” Lonappan said.

She said the K10,000 would be used to help a number of male students.

Bernard Ayieko of Cheshire Disability Services also thanked the IAPNG for the timely support.

