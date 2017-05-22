Association helps Goroka police with uniform, vests

THE Goroka branch of China-Papua New Guinea Friendship Association has presented new police uniforms and body vests to the two police taskforces in Goroka.

The uniforms and vests were brought for K10,340 and given to Eastern Highlands police commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal, who then passed them on police Task Force one and two.

N’Drasal thanked the 16 Chinese companies operating in Goroka that contributed towards the uniforms and vests.

“The Goroka branch of the China-Papua New Guinea Friendship Association has been supporting the police on many occasions, especially during special operations,” he said.

“Their support today is one of the many and we are very thankful with the help that we receive.”

Meanwhile, the police commander has urged the people of Eastern Highlands to abstain from crimes during the election.

Like this: Like Loading...