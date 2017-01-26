Association to roll out plans

THE Diabetic Association of PNG will have some of its planned activities held outside Port Moresby, according to vice-president Pradeep Panda.

They plan to have a walkathon this year for diabetes and will involve all stakeholders.

“We are trying to have it tied-up with the yoga group to see how we can create day-to-day health-related year for the people,” he said.

“This is what we are trying to do. Last year, we targeted free tests for 5000 people. This year we are targeting at least 10,000. We will double the number.”

Leading up to Diabetes Day on Nov 14 last year, there was a free health test at the Tokarara clinic, Murray Barracks, Kaugere Living Light, Badili Clinic, Lawes Road, 9-Mile clinic and 6-Mile clinic, Gordon, St Paul’s clinic and Gerehu Hospital.

Eye complication is a problem for diabetics who should come for early check-ups when they encounter complications.

Therefore, it was important for early and regular check-up to detect diabetes.

Health Department’s non-communicable disease programme manager Vicky Wari said in Papua New Guinea, diabetes were mostly caused by behaviour towards food and the lack of control in what they consume.

She said the department surveys and programmes found that 1.2 million people in Papua New Guinea did not eat fruits and vegetables regularly, which may contribute to growing diabetes cases in PNG.

