Association sets deadline affiliation, registration

THE Fairfax Volleyball Association in the National Capital District has set July 21 as the deadline for club affiliations and player registrations to be paid.

This was agreed in a meeting by club delegates on July 1.

FVA president Kovea Karulaka said the club affiliation fee was K1500 per club and membership registration fee was K30 per player.

“All teams must be in full uniform and also numbers on the front and back of the uniforms,” Karulaka said

He said all fees must be deposited into Fairfax Volleyball BSP bank account: 7004861246.

Like this: Like Loading...