Association still eyeing compensation demands

The Hela-Gimbu Association will be presenting its compensation demands to Southern Highlands this week over the deaths of two Hela policemen near Mendi.

President Damien Arabagali said his association would be demanding compensation from Prime Minister Peter O’Neill as chairman of the Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission, Southern Highlands Governor William Powi, and runner-up candidate Joseph Kobol.

The bodies of the two police officers – Andy Kotange and David Kundu – were flown to Port Moresby on Friday.

“The bodies of our two brothers will only depart Port Moresby after investigations are completed, and the culprits who murdered them are arrested,” Arabagali said.

“This is also when compensation is paid by the three parties – the prime minister, Southern Highlands governor and runner-up candidate for the

Southern Highlands provincial seat.”

Arabagali also made a call to local level governments, provincial administration and provincial government of Southern Highlands to work together to find the killers.

“We know that Southern Highlands are good people,” he said.

“Not every one of them was involved in the shooting, so please, let’s all work together to find the killers.

“Our sons were killed like animals on the side of the road.

“They were attacked in what we now believe was a planned attack.

“We don’t care if they were mistaken for someone else and murdered.

“We just want justice for our sons.”

