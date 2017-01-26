Association supports aggrieved lecturers

By CHARLES MOI

THE National Doctors Association is supporting its members on strike to protest the non-payment of outstanding salaries, an official says.

Association secretary Dr Sam Yakopua said they would continue to maintain pressure on the Government to pay the outstanding K5.6 million to the 30 doctors teaching at the University of PNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences Taurama campus in Port Moresby.

Yokopua said the association fully supported the suspension of classes since Monday.

The outstanding salaries are part of the association awards negotiated with the Government in 2013 and came into effect on Jan 1, 2014.

The UPNG administration, administrative staff from the UPNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences, and representatives of the doctors met yesterday.

Yokopua said the association was talking to the Government to resolve the protest so lectures could resume.

UPNG lecturer Dr Pauline Wake said about 250 medical students were at the Taurama campus, 50 of whom were final-year students.

Wake said doctors suspended classes over their unpaid salaries and to show the Government that they were playing a significant role in the development of the country through health.

“There is to be no teaching within the medical school and no teaching within the hospital grounds,” Wake said.

Like this: Like Loading...