Association want funds allocated for teachers’ grievances

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

THE Papua New Guinea Teachers Association (PNGTA) wants funds earmarked for the implementation of resolutions in the Ganim Report reinstated so that teachers’ grievances can be minimised.

The report, named after special parliamentary referral committee chairman and Wabag MP Robert Ganim, contains a number of resolutions and recommendations following an inquiry into aspects of the education system, especially teachers’ entitlements.

The PNGTA made this call in light of an increase in teachers’ grievances as well as the number of teachers from 57,000 last year to 60,000 this year.

“While the teachers’ numbers are increasing, the number of teacher grievance matters will increase also and the solution to it is that resolutions from the parliamentary referral committee should be implemented,” PNGTA general secretary Ugwalubu Mowana said.

“Some weeks back chairman Ganim announced that funding was withdrawn and he did mention that teachers may not be happy.

“So I am now coming up to say that grievance issues in relation to disbursement of teachers’ salaries and allowances and other entitlements are still there.

“Therefore, I call on the Government to reinstate the funding in the budget so that the task force can implement the recommendations,” Mowana said.

“We need to set mechanisms, we need to set the structures, and we need to create capacity for disbursement of teacher’s entitlements and salaries in this country.

“Otherwise we will continue to have teachers fronting up at the headquarters.”

He urged teachers, especially the union members to see the association for assistance.

“I would like to invite teachers to come and utilise the association themselves so that we can help them to follow up the queries they have with the payroll or teaching service.”

The Ganim Report is an investigation into teachers’ issues particularly involving the administration of salaries entitlements, leave fares and other matters teachers had raised.

It was commissioned by parliament in 2014 and approved by the NEC in 2015.

