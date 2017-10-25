Association wants in on Parkop’s bus plan

NATIONAL Capital District PMV Association president Jack Waso has called on the governor to work with them to ensure a reliable and efficient public transport service for the city.

Waso made the call after Governor Powes Parkop said he would adopt an overseas public transport model where public transport would be run by the Government.

He appealed to Parkop to take into consideration that the association had over 7000 members who were owners of buses and taxis that operated in the city.

“Many of the members have no formal education and use their hard-earned money to purchase and run buses and taxis that have been providing services to the city,” Waso said.

“Though the association is only 17 years old, we have been giving service to people since the 1980s.”

Waso said the association would provide a reliable and efficient service for the city if laws were toughened to protect the rights of PMV operators.

“NCDC can put in guidelines to help govern the running of the public transport system,” he said.

“We can work together to ensure that we provide good service with no unnecessary strikes.”

Waso clarified that the association was not informed and had not sanctioned the bus strike that brought the city to a stand-still last week.

Like this: Like Loading...