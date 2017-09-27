Association welcomes Govt’s decision to restructure dept

A COFFEE co-operative in the highlands region has welcomed the government decision to restructure the Department of Agriculture and Livestock.

The decision was announced by department secretary Dr Vele Pat Ila’ava.

Apo Angra Angna Kange (AAAK) Coffee Corporative general manager Brian Kuglame said the decision was “good news” to the agriculture sector, especially the renewable exportable agricultural commodities.

Kuglame said the Alotau Accord II prioritised agriculture and livestock to stimulate and diversify the country’s revenue sources.

“The government must put more money into the agriculture sector focusing more on renewable exportable agricultural commodities such as coffee, copra, cocoa and oil palm,” he said.

“These commodities are the largest employers in rural Papua New Guinea.”

He said small farmers earned the country foreign exchange. Coffee is grown by around three million people.

“The AAAK is standing behind Secretary Dr Ila’ava on the restructure especially the renewable exportable agricultural commodities,” he said.

