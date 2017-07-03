ASX sheds K87bil

THE Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) has shed around A$28 billion (K87bn) in value as local investors join global markets in a retreat from risky assets.

On Friday’s close, the ASX200 had fallen 1.7 per cent to 5721 points, giving up all the gains – and more – made in the previous two days of solid buying.

The selling was across all sectors with the big banks all down between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

The miners also lost ground despite the iron ore price continuing to rally.

Interest rate sensitive real estate trusts and utilities were the hardest hit, down 3 percent and 2 percent respectively. – ABC

