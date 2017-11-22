Asylum seeker, local wife start business

A BANGLADESHI refugee on Manus who is married to a local woman has started a small business, providing employment to eight locals.

Musta Fizur Rahman, married to Amanda Rahman, told The National yesterday that he wanted to expand his business around the country and provide employment to thousands of Papua New Guineans, pay millions of kina in taxes and contribute to the nation’s development – if given the support he needed.

“I am married to Amanda and we are looking forward to our first child next month,” he said.

“From the little allowance paid to us, I was able to save up, and with support of certain locals, I started this small trade store.

“The problem is that I cannot travel out of Manus to Lae or Port Moresby or other parts of the country.

“I can only place orders, buy and sell here. At times, it’s expensive. If given the opportunity to be a citizen of PNG, I believe I can contribute a lot to the development of this country by expanding my business to other centres in the country.”

He said he had no idea how to get a citizenship or at least a permit to travel out of Manus.

Amanda said her husband was a very good, loving and caring man.

“I really love him and he also loves me so much. I’m looking forward to have our first child next month,” she said.

“My concern is how I can assist my husband to get (PNG) citizenship.

“I really want him to get a citizenship status in PNG so we both feel secure, confident and live happily to concentrate on doing better things in life and raise our children.”

