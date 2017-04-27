Asylum seekers’ release date yet to be set

By CHARLES MOI

THE Supreme Court will determine the date asylum seekers are released from detention at the regional processing centre on Manus Island.

A panel of judges comprising Justice Nicholas Kirriwom, Justice Derek Hartshorn and Justice Colin Makail, in a brief ruling in Waigani yesterday, decided not to rule on an application by the State until the issue of cease of detention of asylum seekers was determined.

The application by the State sought to dismiss a case filed by asylum seekers’ Behrouz Boochani and 730 others, who claim their constitutional rights were breached.

The State wanted the court to dismiss the proceedings because the asylum seekers had given late notice to the State in breach of the claims by and against the State Act.

The Act provides for a written notice of the claim be given to the State within six months from when the claim arose. According to the State, the six-month time frame for the case began on April 26 last year when the Supreme Court in a reference filed by Vanimo Green MP Belden Namah found that the detention of asylum seekers was unconstitutional.

The State submitted that it was served its written notice on Nov 4, 2016 which was outside the six-month time. But lawyer Ben Lomai, who acts for the asylum seekers argued that they gave notice within the six-month time frame because the asylum seekers were released on or about May 10 last year.

The Supreme Court however ordered parties to appear before Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia on May 1 for him to appoint a single Supreme Court judge to determine the release date.

Like this: Like Loading...