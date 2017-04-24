Asylum seekers still unsure of future

ASYLUM seekers at the regional processing centre on Manus Island are still unsure about their

future, says Behrouz Boochani a Kurdish-Iran journalist detained there.

Boochani told The National that the actions of the Government

and Australia were causing

trouble for refugees and locals on Manus.

“Both governments must respect the Manus people and refugees,” he said.

He said the Australia Government was still playing politics while asylum seekers remained in detention.

Boochani said asylum seekers had not concerned about recent media reports on the Australian government’s refugee swap deal with the United States.

He said officers from the Resettlement Support Centre, a company contracted to assist refugees seeking permanent resettlement in the United States, were at the centre on April 3 to process applications.

The Resettlement Support Centre was contracted by the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Boochani said the officials left the center on April 5.

“They did not say whether they will come back or not,” Boochani said.

“I wonder why America cannot understand that we have been in this prison for four years and it’s torture for us.

“We don’t know how long the process will take.”

A Papua New Guinea Supreme Court decision delivered on April 26 last year declared that the detention of asylum seekers on Manus was illegal.

