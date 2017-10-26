Asylum seekers told to move

By CHARLES MOI

ASYLUM seekers at the Manus regional processing centre have been told to start vacating the facility from tomorrow to allow for its closure on Tuesday.

Kurdish-Iranian journalist Behrouz Boochani, who is among about 800 remaining at the centre, said officials had advised them to move to three new locations – the East Lorengau camp, Hillside House and West House camp.

The PNG Supreme Court on April 26 last year ruled that the detention of asylum seekers on Manus was unconstitutional and illegal, and advised the Australian and PNG governments to take necessary steps to cease and prevent the continued unconstitutional and illegal detention of the asylum seekers on Manus.

Broadspectrum, the company contracted by the Australian government to run its facility, will cease its operations on Tuesday.

Boochani said the people of Manus did not want the refugees moving to live in their community.

“The government must respect the people because the refugees don’t feel safe in the community and the local people don’t feel safe with 800 strangers in their community,” he said.

“Both sides did not agree with this policy but unfortunately, the Australian government has insisted to take the refugees out by force.”

Boochani said water and power supply had been disconnected to the Foxtrot compound, the largest at the centre.

Lawyer Ben Lomai, representing the asylum seekers, hopes the transition in the next five days will be trouble-free.

“The men in Lombrum (asylum seekers) are extremely stressed beyond any means,” Lomai said.

“Proper consideration should be accorded to them at this very moment.”

Lomai said any use of force could only worsen the tense situation at the centre.

The detainees were sent to Manus under the Refugee Resettlement Agreement negotiated between Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and his then Australian counterpart Kevin Rudd in 2013.

