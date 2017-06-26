Athletes appointed as champs for UN development goals

The PNG Olympic Committee, in partnership with the United Nations, has appointed five Team PNG athletes as champions for the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This announcement was made at the conclusion of the Olympic Day activities held at the Rita Flynn Netball complex last Friday.

The five Team PNG athletes are Lua Rikis (netball), Milton Kisapai (hockey), Tania Mahuru (shooting), Ryan Pini (swimming) and Christopher Amini (cricket).

PNGOC secretary-general Auvita Rapilla told the media that the organisation was delighted to have five Team PNG athletes taking on the role of SDG champions.

“What better day than Olympic Day, a day to promote the power and value of sport at the service of humanity, to make such an announcement,” Rapilla said.

“The attainment of the SDGs is the responsibility of everyone in the country, sports is an enabler of human development and we recognise the valuable contribution that athletes play towards the development of our nation.”

UN resident coordinator Roy Trivedy said the partnership with PNGOC would allow more people in the country to understand the links between sport and the SDGs.

“We at the UN believe in the power of sport to reach groups and different communities that normally the UN cannot reach very easily,” Trivedy said.

“The SDGs are all interlinked. What I really enjoyed over the last few weeks and months working with the five SDG champions was hearing about their passions and the particular things that they care about.”

Each of the five SDG champions has chosen one of the 17 goals that they are particularly passionate about and will conduct and participate in various activities.

