Athletes hail Hero programme

THIS year’s batch of 23 elite athletes from sports including cricket, karate, netball, volleyball, para-sports, soccer, athletics and boxing recently concluded the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee’s Hero programme for Team PNG athletes.

The programme ran from May 15 to 19 at the IBS University campus at 6-Mile, Port Moresby.

Hero stands for the PNGOC’s values of honesty, excellence, respect and openness.

The initial training focused on various aspects related to the Olympic and sporting movements, life skills development and issues facing sport and social and development. The participating athletes praised the PNGOC for its initiative.

PNG Pepes Shanna Dringo said: “My experience during the programme has helped me a lot as an athlete — in taking responsibilities and being a good role model to the next generation of players.”

Personal development was another major theme of the week-long programme.

“This programme has allowed us to learn and develop life skills,” Pacific Games karate gold medallist Nigel Bana said.

“It has also made me appreciate the impact that people have on the environment.”

