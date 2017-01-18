Athletes hit the track

WITH the United States in mid winter, athletes compete indoors from Jan to early March and the PNG athletes in Texas had their first outing last weekend.

Peniel Richard and Adrine Monagi travelled to Wichita, Kansas, with their Angelo State team, where Monagi made a great start with a big personal best of 8.81sec in the 60m hurdles — her first sub-9 second time in this event.

“It feels wonderful to have clocked a time under 9s,” Monagi said.

“I hope I improve more as the season progresses.

Richard made a good start with a 6.72m long jump and won the triple jump in 14.41m.

The South Plains College team travelled to the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman.

Poro Gahakave continued her good form from the cross country season with a 2min 24s time in the 800m followed an hour later by an 11min 7s in the 3000m.

Shirley Vunatup competed in some odd distance events, clocking 1min 34.75s for 600 yards and split 59.6s running the 4×440 yard relay for her South Plains College Team.

Rellie Kaputin will have her first competition this weekend in New Mexico.

