Athletics champs off to slow start

THE 56th national athletics championship started at the National Sports Institute (NSI) in Goroka yesterday.

The championship got off to a slow start due to a few teams still traveling in from around PNG.

Athletics PNG president Tony Green, pictured, was satisfied with the turnout of almost 500 athletes

The field events held yesterday were long jump, discus and javelin for Under-16, U18, and open divisions. Track events were the 100m heats for open men and 800m semi finals. Heats for the 400m were rescheduled to today due to heavy rain yesterday afternoon.

The final events were 5000 metres for women and the 10,000m for men where Simbu runners Siune Kagl, James Kuadumo and Dilu Goiye, who finished first, second and third respectively.

The championships continue today and ends tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...