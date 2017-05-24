Athletics issues criteria

ATHLETICS Papua New Guinea released its selection criteria yesterday to shed some light on how the sport’s national development was managed.

President Tony Green said the criteria would be used to select PNG’s squad for the Oceania Championships in Suva, Fiji, from June 28 to July 1.

Athletes are divided into three categories (A, B, C) with each level receiving support based on ability, experience and performance.

“Category A is for those athletes who have the potential to qualify for the world championships. Athletes who qualify would be financed by the IAAF for the world meet. Broadly speaking, these would be our elite athetes,” Green said.

“Category B is for those athletes targeting the Mini Games, who do not have access to regular competition opportunities — the PNG-based athletes. The strategy here is to assist athletes with their preparations for the Pacific Mini Games.

“Category C, on ther other hand, is for members of the development squad.

“That is the best of the up-and-coming athletes, especially those who have demonstrated the ability to win medals in the Under-20 or U18 divisions. Obviously we cannot cater for everyone because of funding constraints and it is necessary to impose a levy fee of K2500 on category B and C athletes,” he said.

Green said the PNG Games was to have played a major role in helping category B and C athletes however the deferral of the event had affected APNG’s calendar and programmes.

