Attack on clergy a call to unity for all

THE General Secretary of the Catholic Bishops Conference, Fr Victor Roche, was attacked by five rascals at the Gordon market in broad daylight and witnessed by 70 people and a security guard but not one of them intervened to help the good priest.

That is both upsetting and embarrassing to me and all law-abiding citizens as Fr Roche is held in high regard in our country by all our churches.

It is embarrassing because the incident took place near the Gordon Police Station.

I just would like to say four things here: We thank God that nothing serious happened to Fr Roche; we urge the Gordon Police Station commander to check his officers regularly to make sure that they are doing their jobs and policing the market area; Christians everywhere should stand up for the safety of the victims of our society; pray for God to bless the hearts and minds of those who have fallen victim to violence.

Rev Dr Numuc Z Kemung

MLS, Lae

