Attack on fans seen as assault on democracy

A GENERAL election candidate is concerned that an attack on his supporters will affect their ability to freely participate in the polls.

Sasa Zibe, a former health minister, said his supporters were confronted by a rival group at 40-Mile outside Lae, on Friday, and assaulted. Zibe, who is contesting the Huon Gulf Open seat in Morobe, said the assault was clearly an attempt to prevent his supporters from being able to freely express their democratic rights during both the campaigning and polling periods.

It is understood that Zibe’s supporters were returning to Lae in a PMV when they were confronted by the supporters of another candidate.

Zibe said his supporters were also attacked during the last general election.

The matter will be reported to police and Zibe has called on the police to be more vigilant to keep things under control.

He also called on the Electoral Commission to address issues of violence between rival political groups during elections.

