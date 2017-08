CONGRATULATION to all members of parliament.

My view is on the formation of the new government.

The conduct and approach taken by the so-called leaders to personally attack Peter O’Neill is unbecoming of a leader.

As duly elected MPs, you all are supposed inform our people – in an intelligent way – of the policies that will help improve our country.

You should not spend your time attacking O’Neill.

National Observer

Morata 3

